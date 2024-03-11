Kalvin Phillips fails audition in front of Gareth Southgate as West Ham struggles continue

Phillips has endured a difficult start to life at West Ham (Getty Images)

Among the many criticisms of Gareth Southgate over the years, no one has ever questioned the seriousness with which the England manager takes his job — and here was further evidence to the point.

The delights of a high-octane title thriller might have been on offer at Anfield, but with three months until Euro 2024, Southgate knows by now what he can expect from Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and John Stones.

And so, instead, it was to the rather less glamorous spectacle of a spirited West Ham fightback against Burnley and the chance to run the rule over the hopefuls, instead of the certs: Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and, above all, Kalvin Phillips.

What followed was another nightmare afternoon for Phillips and another awkward one for the manager who, you sense, would love to pick him in his final pre-tournament squad this week but knows he will struggle to justify doing so.

Handed a first start in three weeks, Phillips lasted only until half-time, when both he and Ward-Prowse were dragged off, with the Hammers 2-0 down.

With Edson Alvarez alone providing a sturdier base in midfield, and Michail Antonio adding a focal point up top, goals from Lucas Paqueta and Danny Ings led the hosts to a comeback 2-2 draw.

“I had to do something,” Hammers boss David Moyes said. “We were 2-0 down, so it could have been any one of many who came off.”

For Phillips, the loan move that was supposed to shore up his England place continues to have the opposite effect.

In a West Ham team that do not seek to dominate the ball, and rarely control matches, his lack of sharpness has been shown up.

With another comeback job needed in the Europa League against Freiburg on Thursday, it is difficult to see a swift route back into Moyes’s team.

Earlier the same day, Southgate will name his squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, the last matches before he settles on a final 23 to go to Germany. On current form, Phillips does not merit a place in that, either.