Kalmar receives large sixth consecutive order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia®

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE,  22 AUGUST 2022 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 11 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia®, a deepwater port in the U.S. East Coast. This large order is the sixth consecutive order of hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia, demonstrating the customer’s confidence in Kalmar and Kalmar’s leading hybrid technology. The previous corresponding orders date back to 2017. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2022 order intake, and the delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2023. 

All of the new units will be delivered to Virginia International Gateway (VIG). This is one of the port’s primary container terminals and is capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers since August 2015. With this order delivered, the customer will have altogether 103 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers in operation between their two terminals. Kalmar also provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory. 

A crucial next step in The Port of Virginia’s commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040, the new units will directly replace the Kalmar diesel-hydraulic shuttle carriers that were delivered during the terminal's grand opening in 2007.

Kalmar’s hybrid design has proven itself globally, and significantly, to all customers. With more than 450 units delivered worldwide, Kalmar is truly delivering on its commitments. The start-stop technology of the hybrid power unit compliments the in-house designed and manufactured hybrid battery power-pack. The Kalmar hybrid offers unmatched fuel savings as well as reductions in general maintenance time and costs.

Rich Ceci, Sr. Vice President of Technology and Projects, Port of Virginia: “The Port of Virginia has already surpassed a 32% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2017, which is largely due to the long term strategic decision to transition the shuttle carrier fleet to Kalmar hybrids. We are pleased with Kalmar’s continued commitment to delivering on-time quality products to us. Their local support team continues to work together with our management and ILA-partners to keep things moving consistently.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “We are all faced with challenging times. Our customers, our suppliers and our factories continue to be burdened with shortages. However, we have remained steadfast in our journey and committed to our deliveries. We continue to invest in our local resources to be the world’s best intelligent horizontal transport supplier. Our hybrid straddle/shuttle carrier fleet has now surpassed some 250 units just in the USA, largely due to the partnership with The Port of Virginia. We cannot thank them enough for their continued trust in Kalmar.”


