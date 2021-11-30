Kalmar and Holmen Iggesund deepen collaboration with inking of three-year Kalmar Care service agreement

Kalmar Services

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9 AM (EET)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a three-year Kalmar Care service agreement with Holmen Iggesund, part of the Holmen Group. The contract, which covers the provision of maintenance services for all wheeled loading equipment at Iggesund Mill, was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q4 order intake. The signed agreement will come into effect on 1 January 2022 and includes the option for a 12-month extension.



One of the most advanced fully integrated pulp and paperboard mills in the world, Iggesund Mill on Sweden's east coast produces Invercote, one of the world's leading paperboard brands. The Kalmar Care service agreement will cover the maintenance of wheeled loading equipment including forklift trucks, terminal tractors and cranes. It covers the provision of equipment, operators and maintenance services as well as Kalmar Insight performance management software.



Jon Stenberg, Head of Procurement, Holmen Iggesund: “As an industry leader in premium paperboard we want to partner with suppliers who are true leaders in their own areas. Our experiences over the past few years have shown that with Kalmar at our side we are able to focus on our core business and continue to add value for our end customers. We decided to partner with Kalmar to ensure that our handling equipment can perform at its best at all times thanks to excellent maintenance services, skilled operators and the latest in digital technologies.”



Patrik Nielsen, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar Sweden: “Over the past few years we have demonstrated our ability to take full responsibility for a critical part of Holmen Iggesund´s operations through a tailored solution that provides peace of mind for the customer and enhances their business performance. We are delighted to have secured this agreement, which is another vote of confidence in our ability to deliver and manage large, complex maintenance operations in what is a highly demanding industry.”





