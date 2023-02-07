Kalmar’s eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP World Antwerp Gateway

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a significant order from long-term customer DP World for nine Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The machines will be deployed at the company's Antwerp Gateway terminal in Belgium. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2023.

DP World Antwerp Gateway is renowned by its customers for its unrivalled productivity, advanced technology and outstanding intermodal connectivity. The terminal is a joint venture between DP World Antwerp Holding, Cosco, Terminal Link and Duisport group. DP World currently operates a fleet of 58 Kalmar straddle carriers, of which 42 are hybrid models.

The new machines will have a lifting capacity of 60 tons, which is a new offering from Kalmar designed to improve productivity at the terminal by enabling twin lifting of heavier container combinations. They will replace older machines from the existing fleet at Antwerp. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines.

Mark Brouns, Head of Technical Department, DP World Antwerp Gateway: “We are constantly striving to improve productivity at Antwerp, which is already a European leader in this regard thanks to our investments in efficiency-enhancing equipment and systems. With their excellent reliability and low fuel consumption, Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will continue to play a key role in increasing productivity and optimising operational costs at the terminal.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales Management, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: “We are proud to introduce our first hybrid straddle carrier with a continuous lifting capacity of 60 tons with no exceptions, which represents a significant step forward in terms of our horizontal transport offering. Antwerp Gateway is already a leader among European terminals, and we are delighted to continue our collaboration and lead the industry together forward.”


Further information for the press:

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales Management, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers’ every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

