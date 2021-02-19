Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2021

Emily Mercer
·2 min read

When designer Daniella Kallmeyer isn’t busy creating collections or spending time at her Lower East Side storefront, she enjoys spending time building furniture. For the fall collection, her passions fused into one.

“I went down a deep dive of female architects and furniture makers,” Kallmeyer said during an appointment in her Orchard Street shop. “I was seeing pictures of these artists and got into — maybe it was also the moment that we were all having, this creative exploration with all this time at home — trying to figure out what famous artists looked like when they were in their height of creating.

“Georgia O’Keeffe — when she was in the desert, what did she wear?” Kallmeyer questioned. These ideas, combined with those of traditional, formal uniform and a bit of a ranch/desert vibe all translated into a fresh collection that embodied the creative uniform.

The look: The modern creative uniform — a little bit of edge mixed with utility and refinement.

Quote of note: ”’What do artists wear in their own space?’ stands out to me particularly,” Kallmeyer said. “When you’re working on a new collection, how does what you wear influence the work that you’re making?“

Key looks: Sleek trousers and skirts comprised of deadstock vegan leather; an understated, sexy, black three-piece suit with vest designed more as a bodice (with longer front and cropped back); wool jackets (made from recycled wool fibers in Italy) with special, hand-stitched or fringe details (also rendered in a dickie and wrap skirt); shirred cotton dresses and tops.

The takeaway: More than ever, the collection displays a robust wardrobe, offering strong, elevated versions of items you’d realistically want to wear every day.

