Kallio to miss Austria MotoGP wildcard entry due to knee injury

Injured Kallio to miss Austria wildcard appearance

KTM test rider Mika Kallio will miss his next planned MotoGP wildcard appearance in Austria after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Kallio was taken to hospital after a heavy crash during practice for the last month's German Grand Prix, and was diagnosed with damaged ligaments in his right knee.

This injury forced him to miss the Sachsenring race, and put him in doubt for KTM's home event at the Red Bull Ring on August 12.

KTM has now confirmed that, following successful surgery on his knee in Finland, Kallio will not be taking any part in the Austrian GP.

A team statement supplied to Autosport said: "After the successful surgery on his injured right knee in Finland on Tuesday last week, the main focus now is on rehab and recovery.

"Therefore he can't do the wildcard at the Austrian GP and also won't be [present] at Spielberg."

So far in 2018, Kallio had contested two races at Jerez, where he finished 10th, and Barcelona before his Sachsenring accident.

He was also due to appear at Aragon in September, but it is unclear if he will be fit to compete in that race.

KTM also confirmed that Kallio will not be replaced in Austria, and will just field its two regular riders Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro.