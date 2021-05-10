Kalki Pens Memoir on Motherhood, Titled 'The Elephant in the Womb'

Actor Kalki Koechlin is all set to unveil her debut book, a memoir on motherhood. Titled 'The Elephant In the Womb', the non-fiction book will be out in the fall of 2021, as per a report by The Times of India.

A graphic book, 'The Elephant In The Womb' is a collection of personal essays on motherhood and parenting by Kalki. Speaking about the experience the actor said in a statement, "While I was struggling with my pregnancy and my new role as a mother, it was my friends who helped me. They shared their rough times and dark phases and how they got through it with laughter and contemplation, and that helped me more than those who spoke only of the glorious, blessed babe in arms that brought light into their lives."

The book is illustrated by Ukranian artist Valeriya Polyanychko. "Not only did Kalki’s emotional journey resonate with me, but illustrating this book has also been one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had," she said.

The book will be published by Penguin India. Manasi Subramaniam, Executive Editor and Head of Literary Rights- Penguin Press, said in a statement, "Kalki Koechlin’s book deals with all the issues a mother faces – the fact that parenting is as exhausting as it is fulfilling, as draining as it is inspiring, and as frustrating as it is joyous. We romanticise motherhood in popular culture, and I’m so glad Kalki has pulled back the curtain on what is essentially the physical and emotional labour of much of the female population."

Kalki Koechlin and her partner Guy Hershberg welcomed their daughter Sappho in February last year.

