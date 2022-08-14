Kalidou Koulibaly scores ‘Hoddle-esque’ Chelsea home debut goal as new signings combine to score vs Tottenham

Kalidou Koulibaly scored a fine goal on his Chelsea home debut (AFP via Getty Images)

Kalidou Koulibaly announced himself to Stamford Bridge with a stunning home debut goal in Chelsea’s game against Tottenham.

A strong opening quarter of the game from the Blues saw them well on top over Spurs, even leading to the Senegal centre-back aiming a left-footed shot from range that went off target.

N’Golo Kante and Raheem Sterling forged a better opening after 17 minutes, teeing up Kai Havertz for an effort that Hugo Lloris smartly turned wide for a corner.

From that set play, new signing Marc Cucurella whipped an outswinging ball towards the far post that Koulibaly, completely unmarked, latched onto with a superb volley.

CUCURELLA ➡️ KOULIBALY 💥



Chelsea's new signings combine to put them in front - what a VOLLEY! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CcrZnaPaDi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

For Spurs, the failure of zonal marking to pick up the 31-year-old was a disappointing factor following the appointment of a specialist set-piece coach, Gianni Vio.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher remarked that the defence left Koulibaly with “Hyde Park” levels of space as he likened the technique behind the goal to something that Glenn Hoddle would have produced in his prime.

“What a finish, he’s worth the money isn’t he?” said the ex-Liverpool star during commentary. “There was absolutely no one near him. Set piece, zonal marking... you’re normally thinking aerially with the big centre-back.

“Just look at the technique, on the volley, side on. That’s Hoddle-like!”