Who Is Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband? All About Karl Cook

When actress Kaley Cuoco and famed equestrian Karl Cook first met in 2016, the two immediately bonded over their shared love of animals.

"He is my perfect match," Cuoco previously told PEOPLE in 2018. "He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' " She continued, "We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match."

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in June 2018. Cuoco and Cook fittingly said their vows at a horse stable in California. "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤," the actress captioned a photo of the newlyweds at the time, referencing their shared initials.

In October 2019, however, the pair raised eyebrows when they shared that they were living separately while building their "dream house" in California. But in a 2019 appearance on The View, Cuoco explained their temporary living arrangements had "been working great and we love it."

The two moved into their home in March 2020 at the height of quarantine. In a virtual Jimmy Kimmel Live from His House! appearance, the Flight Attendant star said quarantine has been "great" for their marriage.

"It's been great for our relationship," Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel, jokingly adding: "And we like each other, we realized, which is even better."

In September 2021, Cuoco surprised fans when she filed for divorce from Cook after three years of marriage. In a joint statement, Cuoco and Cook told PEOPLE that they would be going in "opposite directions."

Though the pair are longer together, they still support one another's endeavors online.

So who is Cuoco's former husband? Here's everything to know about Karl Cook and his relationship with the Golden Globe-nominated actress.

He's an accomplished equestrian

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Rachel Murray/Getty

Cook has been around horses his whole life and began riding competitively at 8 years old.

According to EQ Living, he had a very successful junior career, winning multiple championships. After a few disappointing seasons, however, Cook almost walked away from the sport altogether, but instead decided to head to Normandy in 2012 to train with French Olympic medalist Eric Navet.

Things started to shift after he began working with Navet and competing with his horse Calliou.

"I think Caillou has had more of an effect on my riding," Cook told EQ Living. "We've had a lot of good, and less good, experiences in our years together. I think he's 13 or 14 now, and I got him when he was seven. I've had him for a long time. He's pushed me to revisit the things you think you know."

In October 2019, Cook launched a mini IGTV series called "Walking and Talking" in which he breaks down recent competitions and horse riding tips and tricks. While the series has become a regular fixture on Cook's personal Instagram, he originally started making the videos as a way to mentally decompress. "I just do it because I enjoy it," the pro equestrian told EQ Living. "I would do it if only a few people watched. A lot of it is a mental process for me."

He comes from a very successful family 

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco (R) attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco (R) attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cook's parents, Signe Ostby and Scott Cook, are moguls in the finance and tech space. Scott founded the software firm Intuit, home to software programs like QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint. According to Forbes' estimates, Scott has a net worth of over $4 billion.

He met Cuoco at a horse show

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook arrives at the The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook arrives at the The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It felt like kismet when Cuoco and Cook's paths first crossed at a 2016 equestrian event. "I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show," Cuoco recalled to PEOPLE in September 2019. "It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning."

Cuoco added that their keen interest in animals is what brought them together. "We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport," she said.

"I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul," the actress told PEOPLE. "It's almost like he's the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It's really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he's so gentle."

He got along with Cuoco's ex (and costar) Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki, actor Kaley Cuoco, and Karl Cook attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Johnny Galecki, actor Kaley Cuoco, and Karl Cook attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cook went to visit Cuoco on the set of The Big Bang Theory, and ended up leaving with a new pal: Johnny Galecki, Cuoco's on-screen husband and real-life ex-boyfriend. She shared the funny moment on Instagram.

"Ummmmmm then this happened," Cuoco wrote under a photo of Cook and Galecki cuddling together on set. "@sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! 😂"

Galecki also attended the couple's wedding a year later.

He and Cuoco tied the knot in 2018 at a horse stable

kaleye
kaleye

Jamie Greenberg

Cuoco and Cook got engaged on Cuoco's 32nd birthday on Nov. 30, 2017. Less than a year later, they said "I do" on June 30, 2018, at a horse stable near San Diego. Their outdoor wedding was a small and intimate soirée (Cuoco's sister Briana served as the officiate), with only close friends and family in attendance. They also chose to write their own wedding vows.

The pair's dog, Norman, requested that "in lieu of human gifts," wedding guests bring four-legged-friendly presents that could be donated to a local animal rescue organization. Cuoco thanked friends and family on Instagram for their generous donations.

"Wow did everyone come through!!! Unbelievable donations and gifts for our 4 legged friends. Thank you to everyone, what an incredible turn out! We feel so blessed and happy," she wrote, in part.

He and Cuoco split in 2021 

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Presley Ann/FilmMagic Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 3, 2021. They publicly announced their split that same day.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the former pair said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The statement went on to say: "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they concluded.

The split wasn't only shocking to fans, but to friends of the couple, too. "In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great," a source told PEOPLE. "The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking."

Cuoco and Cook's divorce was finalized on June 15, 2022. In August, Cuoco revealed that she sought support while filming season 2 of The Flight Attendant as she processed her split from Cook.

"Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time," she said, explaining that she was emotionally triggered by her character Cassie's ark on the show. "I just didn't know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."

Cuoco also said that the period while she was going through her divorce "was the loneliest I've ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that. I've been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren't always what they seem. And things aren't always so perfect."

He and Cuoco maintain an amicable relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Equestrian Karl Cook arrive at Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala at Long Beach Convention Center on September 29, 2016 in Long Beach, California
Kaley Cuoco and Equestrian Karl Cook arrive at Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala at Long Beach Convention Center on September 29, 2016 in Long Beach, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although they're no longer romantically together, Cuoco still supports Cook on social media. The Big Bang Theory star left several red hearts and praise hand emojis on an Instagram post of Cook winning first place at the Traverse City Horse Shows in September 2021.

When Cook shared the exciting news on his own Instagram account, Cuoco commented, "Congrats you, this was amazing 👏❤️🔥."

