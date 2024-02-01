Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Proves She's the Jonas Brothers' Biggest Fan as She Rocks Band T-Shirt

The actress shares her baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram; Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Kaley Cuoco (R) and daughter Matilda (L)

Kaley Cuoco's daughter is proclaiming her love for the Jonas Brothers.

On Thursday, the Flight Attendant actress, 38, shared an adorable new photo of her 10-month-old daughter Matilda on her Instagram Story. Her baby girl is seen wearing a black Jonas Brothers T-shirt, sitting upright on a couch and looking at the camera.

Cuoco added a sticker that read "Mood" and tagged the Jonas Brothers over the sweet picture.

Back in May, the actress revealed that her little girl loves the band's music.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Matilda in a Jonas Brothers shirt.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story at the time, Cuoco held her daughter as music from the Jonas Brothers played. After a few chords, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Role Play actress shared a few parenting hacks that she'd picked up over the past several months with her baby, though she noted that some of her advice may not be for everyone.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," Cuoco said after revealing that one of her non-negotiable hacks is screen time. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

Noting that it's been nice to revisit her Disney favorites and also see some of their new films, Cuoco explained that she gets to bond with her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 41, because she's "experiencing this whole thing with her."

"If she's going crazy and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes," she said. "That's great. To me, that's wonderful."

"There's maybe the next mom who doesn't want them to watch TV, and that's fine too. But that definitely works for us."



