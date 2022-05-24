Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their First Public Appearance as a Couple at Walk of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend as Greg Berlanti is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have gone public!

The pair made their first appearance at an event together, sitting hand-in-hand as producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Berlanti serves as an executive producer of The Flight Attendant with Cuoco.

She and Pelphrey, who stars on Ozark and Outer Range, first revealed they were dating with sweet Instagram posts earlier this month.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 36, shared a series of photos that include a classic Polaroid of the couple snuggling up to one another during a mountain getaway. Pelphrey, 39, affectionately kisses Cuoco on the cheek in another snap.

"Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' "Cuoco captioned the post.

In his own carousel, Pelphrey — a Daytime Emmy winner and former star of Guiding Light and As the World Turns — shared Polaroid photos of him and Cuoco together on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he began. "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

He continued, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Since their initial Instagram posts, the couple has not held back when it comes to showing off their romance on social media.

On May 15, Cuoco shared a black-and-white photo of her appearing to kiss a smiling Pelphrey on the cheek, noting in the caption, "❣️Heart on a sleeve ❣️"

"Favorite person. ❤️❤️❤️," Pelphrey sweetly wrote in the comment section.

Their romance comes after Cuoco opened up to Glamour for its April cover story about her love life and what she hopes the future holds for her.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told the outlet at the time.

The actress filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the former couple said they had grown apart.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued.