All About Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Daughter, Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter in March 2023

Meet Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's little girl.

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor share one child together, daughter Matilda, whom they welcomed on March 30.

The couple — who publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022 — announced their firstborn's birth on April 1, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned the post in part. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

Since then, the proud parents haven't shied away from sharing sweet snaps of their little girl on social media, including Matilda twinning with Cuoco and cuddling up with Pelphrey.

The couple — who respectively got to celebrate their first Mother's Day and Father's Day as first-time parents in May and June — is relishing in their new roles as "mom and dad."

Three weeks after Matilda's birth, Pelphrey gushed about Cuoco's natural parenting abilities, revealing that she's flourishing as a first-time mom.

"She is so good at it," he told Access Hollywood. "You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he continued. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving…I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

Read on for everything Cuoco and Pelphrey have shared about their daughter, Matilda.

She's Kaley's 'mini me'

Cuoco posted an adorable selfie with Matilda on her Instagram Story in July, jokingly highlighting the striking resemblance between her and her then-3-month-old baby. “Mini-me," the Based on a True Story actress captioned the shot, which showed Cuoco mimicking Matilda's wide eyes and open mouth.



She's a 'daddy's girl'

Cuoco posted a photo of Pelphrey and Matilda on her Instagram Story in August and captioned the adorable snap, "Daddy’s girl."

In the photo, The Flight Attendant star's boyfriend was seen lying down on a baby mat next to their daughter. The sweet picture was posted a few days after the new mom celebrated Matilda turning 4 months old.



She looks 'exactly' like Tom

When speaking with PEOPLE in May 2023, Cuoco noted that Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda and she resembles him, too!

"She looks exactly like him," Cuoco said of Matilda's features. "And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

When asked to describe what has surprised her most about seeing her boyfriend in his new role as a father, Cuoco said, "I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it."

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.'"



She enjoys time at the pool

Matilda is already showing a love for the water. Cuoco shared a summertime photo of her little girl chilling in the pool while staying cool with some sweets. In the snapshot, Pelphrey held their baby girl — who was dressed in a watermelon bathing suit — above the water as he fed her a red watermelon popsicle.



She likes to snuggle with Kaley and Tom's puppy

On July 13, Cuoco shared a few photos of ‘Tildy’ on Instagram with one of the family's dogs, Opal. The first image showed Matilda snuggled up on the sofa with the pup, while the second pic showed the adorable baby cuddled up on her dad’s chest, while Cuoco slept on Pelphrey’s shoulder and held Opal.

On July 10, the actress reposted a similar photo that Pelphrey had shared on his Instagram. In the snap, Cuoco kissed her then 3-month-old daughter's cheek as Pelphrey smiled for the camera. In between the family of three, Cuoco's dog nuzzled his way in.



