Kaley Cuoco Thriller Series ‘The Flight Attendant’ to Premiere This Fall on HBO Max

Jennifer Maas

HBO Max will premiere Kaley Cuoco’s comedic thriller series “The Flight Attendant” this fall.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Steve Yockey announced the news at the top of the show’s virtual CTAM panel Wednesday, saying that production on the series — which was shut down in March due to the pandemic — will resume in New York in August, safety guidelines permitting.

Per HBO Max, “The Flight Attendant” is “a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.”

Read original story Kaley Cuoco Thriller Series ‘The Flight Attendant’ to Premiere This Fall on HBO Max At TheWrap