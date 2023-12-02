Kaley Cuoco Surprised with Birthday Party and Special Daughter-Inspired Gift from Partner Tom Pelphrey

Pelphrey gave the 'Big Bang Theory' alum a mug featuring an image of their infant daughter Matilda's face

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey; Pelphrey's birthday gift to Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco's birthday was full of surprises — including one gift that would make any parent smile!

The Meet Cute actress, 38, gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her big birthday celebration this week, which included a surprise party and a thoughtful gift from partner Tom Pelphrey.

On her Instagram Story Friday, Cuoco posted an image of an adorable coffee mug, featuring the face of her and Pelphrey's baby daughter Matilda and the words "Matilda's Mommy."

Tagging Pelphrey, she described it as the "best gift." The duo welcomed their 8-month-old daughter in March.

Related: Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 7-Month-Old Daughter Matilda’s First Thanksgiving: ‘Grateful Is an Understatement’

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco's birthday gift from Tom Pelphrey

The adorable nod to parenthood wasn't the only sweet touch to Cuoco's special day. She also shared images with both Pelphrey and several other pals on her Instagram Story and her main feed, detailing just how surprised she was by seeing her friends at her "favorite restaurant."

"🎂 For my birthday, my other ♥️ half managed to genuinely surprise me at my favorite restaurant with my favorite people and I’m still reeling from the preciousness and beauty of the entire evening," she wrote in a caption.

"You know who you are, thank you for being there and legit engulfing me in love. That was beyond special and I’ll never forget it," she added. "And to you @tommypelphrey — you are the best thing that ever happened to me."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

The post featured several clips from the night, including one video of the moment when Pelphrey walked her to a section of the restaurant where her loved ones were hiding, before they all yelled "surprise."

Other scenes showed Cuoco holding a balloon that read "another year of being fabulous" and spending time with her loving pals.

Story continues

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Related: Kaley Cuoco Is Shocked as Daughter Matilda Says 'Mama' for the First Time on Her First Thanksgiving

This week, Cuoco opened up to PEOPLE about her bond with her daughter. "Tom and I were sitting with Matilda the other day, and she was literally staring at us, and she touched both of our faces, and just gave us this innocent, just really joyful, 'hi' smile," she said.

"I mean, I could cry right now," she added. "We both looked at each other and we started tearing up. He goes, 'Is this our life now, where we just cry at everything she does?' "

And if Matilda can make Cuoco cry, Pelphrey's sweet tribute post on Instagram may have done the same. On Thursday, Pelphrey shared images of the couple together with their dogs and their daughter, as he toasted his "fav."

“Life has exploded into a million new dimensions since we first met, every one more beautiful and meaningful than the last," he wrote to Cuoco.

“You are truly an amazing partner and an incredible mom," he continued. "I can’t imagine Matilda having a greater role model to grow up emulating than her mom…. her independent, talented, hilarious, generous, incredibly kind and thoughtful mom.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.