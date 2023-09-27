Kaley Cuoco’s Stunning Southern California Home Is for Sale for $5.8 Million — and Her Dad Holds the Listing!

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star originally listed the Agoura Hills property for $7 million in June and later cut the price down to $5.75 million in September

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Jeff Elson Kaley Cuoco (left) and her Agoura Hills home (right) that she recently put on the market.

Kaley Cuoco is leaving her Agoura Hills home with a bang!

The Big Bang Theory star, 37, officially put her Southern California pad on the market for $7 million in June, according to Zillow. After multiple price cuts until the beginning of September, the home is now listed for $5.75 million.

Nestled in a gated community beside 11 other properties, the secluded home is spread out across nine acres of land and offers sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. It features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a six-car garage.

This is more of a personal transaction for the actress as her dad, Gary Guoco, is the co-listing agent of the property. He represents RE/MAX Gold Coast while his listing partner, Jordan Cohen, represents RE/MAX ONE.

Jeff Elson The kitchen in Kaley Cuoco's Agoura Hills home now for sale.

Inside the Lobo Canyon abode, the renovated kitchen boasts a long center island equipped with marble countertops and barstool seating. Floor-to-ceiling cabinetry provides plenty of storage space, while the large windows allow residents to dine with a view.

Jeff Elson The wine wall and wet bar.

Wine lovers can put their extensive bottle collection on display in the separate wine wall. Additional cabinetry with glass paneling allows more collectibles to be on display at the wet bar.

Jeff Elson The living room that offers sweeping views of the rocky Southern California landscape.

On the opposite side of the kitchen lies the spacious living room where residents can admire the rocky landscape through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Jeff Elson Shot of the infinity pool and outdoor living area.

The kitchen and living room open up into the expansive outdoor space where the sparkling 45-foot long infinity pool can be found.

Along with an outdoor living area designed for lounging and entertaining, residents can also unwind at the recently-added fire pit just below the pool.

Jeff Elson Wide shot of the fire pit and surrounding mountains.

The primary bedroom is found on the main level of the home, while the impressive theater room and two additional bedrooms are located up the floating stairs on the upper level.



