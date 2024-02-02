Kaley Cuoco Shares Touching Post After Death of the 'Most Special' Dog She Adopted with Tom Pelphrey

"We did not have him nearly long enough," Cuoco said of the dog they adopted together

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey mourn dog

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are mourning the loss of one of their adopted pups.

The Role Play actress, 38, and the Ozark actor, 41, both shared statements on social media Thursday, letting their fans know that the couple lost the first dog that they ever rescued together.

“There are no words to describe our dearest little Kingy,” Cuoco began in her tribute to “the most special” canine.

Cuoco explained how she and Pelphrey became parents to the pup, saying she was in Germany when “I saw him online shaking in a shelter in Atlanta.” The actress contacted the facility and asked if they could hold him until she got back “because we just had to have him.”

On her Instagram Story, she shared a clip of the first time she and Kingy met.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and King

In the video, the timid pup cautiously walked over to her before sniffing her face. The two exchanged snuggles as she looked back at the camera and smiled as if her life were complete.

“We did not have him nearly long enough,” Cuoco added in her caption to the Instagram carousel that featured several photos of herself and Kingy, along with Pelphrey, their daughter, Matilda, who they welcomed on March 30, 2023, and several other pets.

The Flight Attendant actress also opened up about the challenges of adopting an older dog versus a puppy, which includes medical issues.

“All I know is Kingy gave us the most joy over the last year in a half and we could not love him more,” she continued. “ 🌈 to everyone that helped with Kingy’s journey along the way, thank you. I urge you to rescue your next best friend ❤️‍🩹 He has left his paw print on our family’s hearts forever 🐾.”

In her comment section, Taylor Lautner, Amanda Seyfried and PETA were among those who offered their condolences.

Pelphrey noted that King “cuddled Kaley through her entire pregnancy" in his tribute.

“Kingy- I’ll miss sleeping in with you, I’ll miss your eye kisses and your lap plops, I’ll miss the hell out of your whirling tornado drunken master poop style,” he added, alongside a series of sweet photos.

Claudia Craig Kaley Cuoco's maternity shoot

Before Matilda’s arrival, the couple did a black-and-white photoshoot showing off Cuoco’s baby bump as the American Murderer actor and their five pups gathered around for the maternity shoot.

"Just waitin[g] on their human sister to arrive 💝💓," Cuoco captioned the carousel of black-and-white Instagram shots showing the fur babies joining in on the family photos.

"Beautiful family. I'm so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy," wrote Alyssa Milano, as Chrissy Metz added: "These pictures!!! ❤️🥹."

