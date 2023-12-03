Kaley Cuoco Says Wearing Faux Bangs to 2013 SAG Awards 'Was the Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done' (Exclusive)

The actress, who just launched her Oh Norman! dog-product line and stars in the new Prime Video film 'Role Play,' spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco doesn't hesitate when she's asked about a style disaster in her past.

The actress, 38, who's a mom to her 8-month-old daughter Matilda with actor Tom Pelphrey, vividly recalls her red carpet look from the 2013 SAG Awards. "I mean, it's a pretty big one," she tells PEOPLE for this week's issue. "I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While she and her entire team "thought it looked so cute at home" the style was frowned upon afterwards. "Literally, I look at pictures and I'm like, 'That was the worst decision I have ever made,'" she adds. "It just did not work. It looked so fake."

Cuoco, who just launched her Oh Norman! dog-product line and stars in the new Prime Video film Role Play, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I was starstruck

Every time I see Jennifer Aniston, I still get a little bit funny. I’ve loved her from afar, and now I know her a tiny bit. Last time I ran into her, I go, “Hey, it’s Kaley.” And she’s like, “Kaley, we have met 30 times.”

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Last time one of my dogs made me laugh

If you’re talking to anyone, Opal, our rescue Chihuahua puppy, comes up on your lap, puts her paw on your mouth and gets, like, an inch away from you. She’s a Seinfeld close-talker.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kaley Cuoco's Pets — Past and Present

Claudia Craig

Last time I cried

Tom and I were sitting with Matilda, and she touched both of our faces and gave us this “Hi” smile. We looked at each other and started tearing up, and he goes, “Is this our life now, where we cry at everything she does?”

Last time I cursed

Listen, I will try when Matilda gets older, but Tom and I really have bad foul mouth. I openly admit it. I watched him the other day with her, and I go, “Oh my God, you look so f---ing cute!” I need to watch that.

Story continues

Oh Norman! eco-friendly pet products are available on the company's website. Role Play will premiere on Jan. 12 on Prime Video.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.