Kaley Cuoco Says Watching Tom Pelphrey with Daughter Is 'Joy of My Life' on His First Father's Day

Kaley Cuoco called Tom Pelphrey daughter Matilda's "favorite person" in a sweet Instagram tribute

Momodu Mansaray/Getty; Instagram/kaleycuoco

Kaley Cuoco is praising boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on his very first Father's Day!

The Based on a True Story actress, 37, celebrated the Ozark actor, 40, with whom she shares 11-week-old daughter Matilda, raving about how amazing it's been to watch the two bond in an Instagram tribute Sunday.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉)," she wrote. "We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

Cuoco also shouted out her own dad as an amazing grandfather. "And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!" she concluded.

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

"All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen,'" she raved.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."



Read the original article on People.