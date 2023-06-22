​​Kaley Cuoco Says Missing 'Titan' Sub Has Kept Her Up and Made Her 'Sick'

The 'Titan' submersible went missing on Sunday while exploring the 'Titanic' wreckage, and their air supply was estimated to last until Thursday morning

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Like so many others, Kaley Cuoco has the missing submersible on her mind.

The Based on a True Story actress shared her thoughts about the crew of five that disappeared somewhere near the Titanic. “This has kept me up the last few nights and made me sick,” Cuoco, 37, wrote in an Instagram Story. “Truly praying they can be saved! Can’t imagine what the passengers are going through.”

The story of the Titan — a submersible created by OceanGate — went viral this week after five passengers took an expedition to visit the ruins of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. The expedition was supposed to be a day trip, but the sub lost communication around an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Instagram/kaleycuoco

With five passengers on board the craft, it was estimated that their remaining oxygen would run out early Thursday morning.

Inside the sub are British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, French diver Paul-Henry Nargeole and the OceanGat CEO and co-founder, Stockton Rush.

Cuoco isn’t the only television personality to chime in. Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick shared a lengthy Instagram Story series on Wednesday, describing the situation in detail. 90 Day Fiancé’s Kim Menzies shared similar sentiments to Cuoco, saying in an Instagram Story, “I do not understand how people are making memes and jokes about this submarine tragedy. They are literally struggling to breathe in complete darkness,” and later stating, “I pray that these people get rescued and have the mental capacity to over come [sic] something so scary.”

Alamy Stock Photo

As of Thursday, a search for the vessel was still underway, involving the United States coast guard. Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday that a series of banging noises heard via sonar have become the “target” of remaining investigation efforts.

Along with Internet users who have made light of the situation, Harding’s own stepson, Brian Szasz, came under fire for attending a Blink-182 concert while the search for his family member continued. Musician Cardi B clapped back on social media. “You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed to be consoling your mom and s---," she said in a video.

Szasz, 37, later shared, “This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it’s just f------ God awful,” he said, adding that the situation has left him unable to sleep.



