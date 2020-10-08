Why A Burgundy Manicure Feels Just Right For Fall

If you're looking for your next manicure shade and feeling something dark, rich, and seasonal, you're in the market for a fresh bottle of red-wine burgundy. The glossy and sophisticated rouge noir tone resembles a glass of the priciest Cabernet on the menu. Even better: You can get the nail-polish version for a fraction of the price (and it will last a lot longer, too).



The chic autumn color can be best described as a deep red base with purple undertones, and all the nuanced shades that fall under that umbrella, from oxblood to a chocolate brown. Ahead, check out the best burgundy and berry-tinged nail polishes on the market — the most stylish choice for your at-home manicure from now through the end of 2020.



Not only does this glossy maroon polish read as highly sophisticated, its glass bottle with a gold-plated cap fits the same aesthetic.



If you're thinking more raspberry jam than brick, grab this take on burgundy by Nailvana L.A. The brand was created by Hollywood manicurist Gina Alcedo, who says the Rockingham Red shade is a favorite among her celebrity clientele (which includes Amal Clooney and the Carters).



Selena Gomez recently wore a deep-berry manicure courtesy of Chanel's classic Rouge Noir polish.



This rich red polish costs a dollar, which is reason enough to hop on board the burgundy trend and grab it the next time you're at the drugstore.



