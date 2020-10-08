Why A Burgundy Manicure Feels Just Right For Fall

Megan Decker
If you're looking for your next manicure shade and feeling something dark, rich, and seasonal, you're in the market for a fresh bottle of red-wine burgundy. The glossy and sophisticated rouge noir tone resembles a glass of the priciest Cabernet on the menu. Even better: You can get the nail-polish version for a fraction of the price (and it will last a lot longer, too).

The chic autumn color can be best described as a deep red base with purple undertones, and all the nuanced shades that fall under that umbrella, from oxblood to a chocolate brown. Ahead, check out the best burgundy and berry-tinged nail polishes on the market — the most stylish choice for your at-home manicure from now through the end of 2020.

Mischo Beauty Front Row


Not only does this glossy maroon polish read as highly sophisticated, its glass bottle with a gold-plated cap fits the same aesthetic.

Mischo Front Row, $, available at Mischo
Nailvana Rockingham Red


If you're thinking more raspberry jam than brick, grab this take on burgundy by Nailvana L.A. The brand was created by Hollywood manicurist Gina Alcedo, who says the Rockingham Red shade is a favorite among her celebrity clientele (which includes Amal Clooney and the Carters).

Nailvana Rockingham Red, $, available at Nailvana
Essie Berry Naughty


Essie's best-selling burgundy shade, Berry Naughty, can be yours for just $8.99 (plus whatever else you add to your online Target order).

Essie essie Nail Polish in Berry Naughty, $, available at Target
Chanel Rouge Noir


Selena Gomez recently wore a deep-berry manicure courtesy of Chanel's classic Rouge Noir polish.

Chanel Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour, $, available at Nordstrom
Wet N' Wild Burgundy Frost


This rich red polish costs a dollar, which is reason enough to hop on board the burgundy trend and grab it the next time you're at the drugstore.

Wet n Wild Wild Shine Nail Color- Burgundy Frost, $, available at Wet n Wild
Dior Rouge en Diable


Dior carries a gorgeous lacquer that's just a tiny bit warmer than the others. The shade name, Rouge en Diable, means Devil Red.

Dior Dior Vernis in Wild Earth, $, available at Dior
Côte No. 36


This raspberry color by Côte comes with a buildable glossy finish and a super-clean formula.

Côte Nail Polish (No. 36), $, available at goop
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Over Noir


The YSL take — called Rouge Over Noir (Red Over Black) — comes with a rich, classic red base.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty YSL La Laque Couture - 74 Rouge Over Noir, $, available at Yves Saint Laurent

