Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom!

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

On Pelphrey's page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco previously opened up about having children, telling Entertainment Tonight back in October 2018 that she was "not there yet."

"I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids," she explained, later adding, "but I'm a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus."

The actress confessed back in an April 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan that she "thought [she'd] have a baby by now."

"You see your life going one way, and then it's the direct opposite way," Cuoco continued. "I'm waking up going, 'Oh my God, my life just flipped upside down.' "