Kaley Cuoco and Ozark Actor Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up Together in Cute Instagram Photos

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey

kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco appears to be off the market!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Big Bang Theory alum shared sweet photos of her and actor Tom Pelphrey on Instagram. The carousel includes cute Polaroid snaps of the pair cuddling together during a getaway in the mountains and ends with a picture of the Ozark actor, 39, kissing Cuoco on the cheek as she smiles.

"Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' " Cuoco captioned the series of snaps.

Pelphrey also shared Polaroid photos of him and Cuoco together on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he began. "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

He continued, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Their snaps come shortly after Cuoco opened up to Glamour about her love life and what she hopes the future holds for her in an interview for the magazine's April cover.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told the outlet.

The Flight Attendant star filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the former couple said they had grown apart.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued.