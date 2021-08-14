Kaley Cuoco Offers To Buy Horse Hit By Coach At Olympics

Actor Kaley Cuoco said she’s serious about her offer to buy the horse that was hit by Germany’s modern pentathlon national team coach during the showjumping round of the event at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

“Name your price,” the star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Flight Attendant” wrote in an Instagram story on Friday.

Footage of Kim Raisner striking the horse called Saint Boy, after he refused to jump fences for Germany’s Annika Schleu, drew worldwide condemnation and resulted in Raisner’s disqualification from the games.

Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner: "Hau mal richtig drauf. Hau richtig drauf!" Dann schlägt sie selber noch mit der Faust zu (Sekunde 23).@DOSB Das muss Konsequenzen haben.#ARD#Fünfkampfpic.twitter.com/JIBpqEGR6M — Max Möhrike Ⓥ (@der_veganer) August 6, 2021

Cuoco, a keen horse rider who is married to fellow equestrian Karl Cook, called the incident a “disgrace,” “a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways” and “disgusting on all levels.”

“I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” she wrote.

“Oh I wasn’t kidding,” Cuoco later commented on a new report on the offer.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...