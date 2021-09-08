Kaley Cuoco Marks First Day Filming The Flight Attendant Season 2: 'Prepare for Another Turbulent Descent'

Kaley cuoco

Get excited The Flight Attendant fans, your favorite reckless, murder-solving stewardess is back!

Kaley Cuoco revealed she has begun filming the second season of the HBO Max series in Germany. The actress, 35, posted photos of herself in a purple geometric top in front of a graffiti background while in Berlin.

"Cassie and Cassie's hair are back 👱🏼‍♀️💜 ," she captioned the post, referring to her character, who famously rocks a messy updo. "@flightattendantonmax season 2 ✈️ prepare for yet another turbulent decent [sic].."

Executive producer and showrunner Steve Yockey shared a photo of Cuoco on Twitter captioned, "Cassie's back. First day of "The Flight Attendant" Season 2. Here we go! ⁦@FlightAttendant⁩ ⁦@hbomax⁩ ."

In the actress' comments section, Amy Davidson said she's "So excited for season 2 babe😍."

Lacey Chabert wrote, "Can't wait 👏🏻."

"We are readyyyyy!" Chrissy Metz commented.

Further documenting the back-to-work moment, Cuoco expressed gratitude to be on set. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself walking through the streets of Berlin.

"I can't believe I call this 'work,'" she wrote over the snap.

The past week has been a busy one for the actress as she was also spotted filming her upcoming film Meet Cute alongside costar Pete Davidson over the weekend.

Cuoco's packed schedule comes amid news that she's split from her husband Karl Cook. Cuoco and Cook, 30, announced the news Friday in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. That same day, the Big Bang Theory alum officially filed for divorce from Cook in the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the former couple said of the breakup. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Following news of the split, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Cuoco and Cook had drifted apart due to their busy careers and "haven't spent that much time together recently."

"She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It's basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests," the insider told PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work," the source said. "Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one."

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Cook, meanwhile, is focused on his career as an equestrian and spent last winter away from his and Cuoco's home in L.A. to ride in Florida.

Another source told PEOPLE on Saturday that the split was a shock to some people in their circle.

"In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great," the source told PEOPLE, adding, "The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking."

Cuoco started dating Cook in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.