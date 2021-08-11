Kaley Cuoco Got Some New Bangs

Kaley Cuoco's Blunt Bangs

Requests for curtain bangs went up at salons thanks to Kaley Cuoco's hairstyle in The Flight Attendant and her new role is also going to be good PR for bangs.

Cuoco was spotted with a brand-new set of blunt bangs while filming scenes for her upcoming film, Meet Cute, co-starring Pete Davidson. The rest of the actress' hair was styled long and straight with minimal layers.

According to Deadline, the plot of the romantic comedy is built around the question: "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"

Unlike curtain bangs, blunt bangs are bolder and a little more high-maintenance, but the frequent trims are worth it — until you're ready to move on to another hairstyle. Blunt bangs are also harder to grow out, taking a few months before they're even long enough to stick behind your ears.

If only life was like the movies, where flashback bangs come and go in a few minutes. Since it's not, Cuoco will inevitably continue to wear these blunt bangs well and make a very convincing case for making bangs a part of your next haircut.