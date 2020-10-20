Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Gets November Premiere Date on HBO Max

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Kaley Cuoco filming The Flight Attendant

Prepare for landing — The Flight Attendant has a premiere date!

The anticipated HBO Max drama stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up after a wild night with a passenger to find them dead beside her.

The series, based on 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bojalian, finally has a premiere date: November 26, which is also Thanksgiving Day.

Cuoco, 34, previously told PEOPLE that she wanted to delve into a dramatic project after 12 years of starring on Big Bang Theory.

"I wanted to try something different, especially more of a dramatic role, which I don’t think anyone thinks I can do, and I know that I can, so I’m really excited about that," the Big Bang Theory star shared in March.

"It’s been a whole new experience experiencing a show not just as an actor," Cuoco added of the show, which had her filming across the globe in locations including New York City, Rome and Thailand.

"I feel like I used to kind of put my head in the sand and do my work and go home, and that’s not the case anymore. It’s like I go home and the work just begins and we’re like putting the show together and editing all this stuff."

"A lot of people were curious what I was going to do after Big Bang," said Cuoco. "So there will be a lot of good and bad with it, but I’m super proud of it and I think it’s going to be really entertaining."

Splash News Online Kaley Cuoco filming The Flight Attendant in New York

The Flight Attendant also stars Girls alum Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Merle Dandridge, Michiel Huisman, and others. Cuoco and Mamet, 32, recently commemorated their time filming the series together with matching tattoos.

Cuoco shared the premiere date and poster for the show on Instagram Monday, writing in the caption, "✈️ START STREAMING THANKSGIVING DAY ✈️ @hbomax @flightattendantonmax #theflightattendant 🥂 🔪 🐰 (Thank you to the amazing team behind the making of this poster! @jamiemakeup @clarissanya @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @catmthomas ) 📸 by the brilliant @ninomunoz."