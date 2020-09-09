Kaley Cuoco explains why she wears a face mask at an indoor gym after criticism

Kaley Cuoco has spoken out after being shamed on social media for exercising in a face mask.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor shared a video of herself using a skipping rope, describing the activity as her “newest obsession”.

“Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins , a jump rope, and good music !” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Cuoco is seen wearing a face mask, which prompted some of her followers to shame and question her for doing so.

“You’re wearing a mask because why?” one follower commented.

Another asked why she was in the gym at all when she could exercise just as easily at home without a face mask.

Cuoco replied to one of the comments explaining that she wanted to wear a face covering to protect those around her.

“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” she wrote.

“I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

Not all of Cuoco’s followers we quite so critical, with some praising her for taking such safety measures.

“She’s doing it to keep others safe!" wrote one fan.

Another wrote that the actor was “setting a great example”.

In California, where Cuoco lives, it is mandatory to wear a mask in most public places.

