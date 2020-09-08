Kaley Cuoco defends working out in a mask after she's trolled online: 'I'm protecting myself'

Kaley Cuoco wore a mask while jumping rope amid COVID-19 pandemic and was called out by some followers. (Photo: Reuters)

Kaley Cuoco shared a fitness video on Instagram, but it wasn’t her abs that had some people commenting. Cuoco, 34, was trolled online for working out in a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic — and The Big Bang Theory star is hitting back.

It all started when Cuoco gave her 6 million followers a sneak peek at her “newest obsession during COVID/quarantine.” In the video, the actress is seen jumping rope in a sports bra, skirt and blue face mask. “All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!” she wrote.

While many of Cuoco’s followers praised her fancy footwork, some called her out for breaking a sweat in a mask.

“You don't need a mask when you workout :)” one man wrote, while another added, “Don’t use mask to exercise.”

“Take off the mask!!” someone else said, with another commenting, “Why the mask...?? You are alone..”

Cuoco called out haters in the comments section of her post.

“I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” she wrote. “I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

Cuoco was praised by many of her followers, too.

“She is being a responsible citizen, it’s a shame more people can’t be!!” one woman commented.

“If she feels comfortable working out with a mask, good for her. That is her prerogative. Out of respect for people, that’s what I do as well when in the gym. It’s safer for you and the others around you,” another woman wrote.

“Mask wearing protects others and yourself. SMH that this still needs to be explained,” added another woman.

The Flight Attendant star has encouraged her followers to follow CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask while out in public. Last week, Cuoco shared how COVID-19 safety protocols are in place on her HBO Max show.

