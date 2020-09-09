Kaley Cuoco Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Masked Workout: 'I'm Protecting Myself & Everyone Around Me'

Kaley Cuoco/instagram. Inset: Getty Images Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is masking up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Bang Theory star, 34, clapped back at anti-mask comments left on her Instagram on Monday when she shared a video of herself working out while wearing a protective face covering.

"My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music !" she captioned footage of herself jumping rope along a hallway in a blue surgical face mask.

While most of the comments were supportive — with one calling Cuoco a "great example and role model" for using a mask — others criticized her for covering her face while exercising, claiming that it was "unhealthy to work out in a mask."

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Jokes Husband Karl Is Living with Her 'Just for the Quarantine'

"For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others," Cuoco wrote in the comments section.

"I’m protecting myself and everyone around me," she added. "That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

A group of researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science has found that without any mask, the droplets from a cough traveled more than 8 feet — past even the recommended 6 feet for social distancing.

Experts agree that when it comes to protection, the N-95 mask works best — though they should be reserved for medical professionals and other frontline workers — and a study this year determined that after that, multi-layered sewn cloth masks are the second-most effective form of protection

View photos

kaley Cuoco/instagram Kaley Cuoco's comment

RELATED: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Aniston and More Celebs Setting a Good Example by Wearing Masks

Cuoco has been open about using face masks and taking other precautionary measures throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, the actress shared a photo of herself with her The Flight Attendant costar Zosia Mamet, writing, "Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷."

In August, she posted two masked selfies with Michiel Huisman while on the set of her upcoming HBO Max series.

"We’re back!! Keeping our distance of course! 🤣🥰," she captioned the shots.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.