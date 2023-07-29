Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Tom Pelphrey's Birthday With Poker-Themed Bash: 'Love of My Life'

The actress shared a sweet tribute to Pelphrey on her Instagram followed by a behind-the-scenes look at his birthday party

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco celebrated boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's 41st birthday with a poker-themed bash.

Kaley Cuoco is putting on her poker face for Tom Pelphrey!

The Big Bang Theory star, 37, celebrated her actor boyfriend’s 41st birthday on Friday with an adorable tribute on Instagram and a fun poker-themed bash — complete with cute outfits.

To begin the celebrations, Cuoco shared a carousel containing several selfies and adorable photos of the actor with their daughter as a sweet birthday tribute for her partner.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

She went on to say that Pelphrey is the “best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart.”



Cuoco added that his “best role to date” is “best daddy!” before finishing the tribute with a heartfelt "We love you.”

The actress also gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the poker-themed party she threw for Pelphrey on her Instagram Story. Cuoco shared a photo of “happy birthday” balloons, giant playing cards and a sign that read, “roll the dice” — proof that she “nailed” the theme.



Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco poses with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at his 41st birthday party.

In one snapshot from the party, the actress revealed that she dressed for the occasion, rocking a bowtie, vest and visor. “The dealer LOL,” she captioned the photo.

In other photos from the party, she and Pelphrey shared an air kiss through giant playing cards — a king and queen, naturally — and Cuoco put her hands on the Ozark actor’s shoulders as he blew out the candles on his cake, which was decorated with a photo of himself and the couple's daughter Matilda.



Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda at the actor's 41st birthday party.

The four-month-old got in on the birthday action herself, rocking a poker-themed fascinator in one photo, which Cuoco jokingly captioned, “This girl gambled all night long.”



The joyful birthday posts are not the first time Cuoco — who went public with her relationship to Pelphrey in May 2022 — has celebrated her partner.

The actress had nothing but praise for him on his very first Father's Day.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco holds boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as he blows out the candles at his 41st birthday party.

“Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person,” she wrote on Instagram in June. “Watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉).”

She finished, “We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

The couple welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023.



