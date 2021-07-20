Kaley Cuoco Abs-olutely Throws Down In Her Intense New Workout Video On IG

Kaley Cuoco, 35, just shared multiple videos of her intense workout routine on Instagram.

The Flight Attendant actress does weighted medicine ball tosses, sprints on the treadmill, and works all angles of her abs with her sister Briana and trainer Ryan Sorensen.

The actress told WH that when she finds a workout she likes, she becomes obsessed.

While Kaley Cuoco always goes hard at the gym, she is clearly not messing around in new workout videos she shared on Instagram.



In a series of Instagram Story videos her trainer Ryan Sorensen debuted on Instagram, the 35-year-old actress can be seen getting after it in what looks like a sweet home gym. In one snippet, she hurls a weighted medicine ball at Sorensen like it’s NBD. In another, she and her sister Bri, are both crushing some cardio. (Bri is going to town on the VersaClimber, while Kaley is sprinting on the treadmill.)

Cut to another clip and you can see Kaley holding the medicine ball again, carrying it over her head, and then slamming it onto the ground on one side of her. “If you want that sexy side ab thing…do this… a lot,” the caption reads.

The next shot shows Kaley dancing with her clearly toned butt to the camera before hurling the ball over her head, next to the words, “also great for abs, booty, and a good chance of hitting @ryan_sorensen in the face,” she joked.

Cue up the next clip, and Kaley is doing some footwork up and down a platform. “If you’re an Irish dancer, you’ll be good at this,” she wrote.

The final cut shows Kaley on the VersaClimber while Bri does planks with weights in her hands. “Do what @bricuoco is doing and look like @bricuoco,” she wrote.

Does somebody have a chair? Because, whew! The Cuoco sisters are still at it, and somehow I'm feeling tired.

Even though she did a bunch of different intervals, Kaley previously told Women's Health that she tends to latch on to certain workouts. "If I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week... Then I’m like, 'Oh my god, I have to switch,'" she said. "Then I’m going crazy on SoulCycle... 'Okay, I have to switch.'"

Story continues

Kaley has also shared plenty of Instagram videos from other workouts, including resistance band cardio work and jumping rope…like a boss, of course.

Get it, Kaley!

You Might Also Like