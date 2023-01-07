How ‘Kaleidoscope’ Weaved Together a Story About Obsession, Healing and Family Through a Daring Caper

Natalie Oganesyan
·7 min read

More than 10 years ago, Hurricane Sandy wiped away $70 billion-worth bonds when an underground vault owned by Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation was flooded, with no trace as to where they went. Two years later, writer-producer Eric Garcia separately formulated an idea for a series that could be viewed in randomized order, he wrote in an email at the time to a director friend of his. These two disparate strands would eventually come together to unlock “Kaleidoscope,” Netflix’s nonlinear heist show starring Giancarlo Esposito as the mastermind behind a high-stakes vault robbery.

“I said, ‘I don’t think we need to watch shows in order, necessarily, and I don’t know how this is going to work out, but I have this one-page concept of what to do,’” Garcia, who created the show, recalled in an interview with TheWrap. “And over time, when I started exploring it, we started bringing them together and realized that this structure was maybe the best way to tell a story about heists in which characters aren’t necessarily who they say they are, don’t necessarily have the motivations they think they have. And you could get at it from different angles.”

Also Read:
‘Kaleidoscope’ Ending Explained: Who Killed [Spoiler]?

Indeed, Netflix touts that there are 5,040 possible viewing orders for the thriller-drama, served up to the viewer according to the streamer’s algorithms, with “White” set for everyone as the definitive series finale.

“‘White’ is the only one where if you watched it first, I think you would be like ‘What is happening?’ It’s all twisting and answers and things that you find out that really recontextualizes the thing we’ve seen before,” Garcia explained.

To properly craft the show’s structure and anthology-like, self-contained episodes, Garcia said his writers room approached each installment with fresh eyes, building narratives that would make sense for viewers who were entering the story at that particular moment in time.

“Every episode had a different whiteboard; we had a ton of whiteboards, and we had a lot of string,” Garcia said. “And we would be like, ‘How do we pilot?’ We would test that out each time. We could not test all 5,040 ways to watch the show clearly, but we could at least say ‘OK, if we start with this one, what do we think about the characters?’ And we would literally do, ‘If you start with this episode, what is the show about?’”

Also Read:
‘Kaleidoscope’ Review: Netflix Heist Series Adds a Unique Viewing Experience to a Familiar Genre

Chronologically, “Kaleidoscope” takes place over a quarter of a century, beginning with 24 years before the big caper and reaching through six months after the vault heist. With each color-specific episode, Garcia was intentional about how audiences might perceive the crux of the overarching story: For example, if a viewer forays into the show with “Violet” — the origin story episode — their understanding of “Kaleidoscope” is colored by the betrayal suffered by a young thief attempting to do right by his family; if “Yellow” is the starting point, “Kaleidoscope” is about the ragtag crew itself being assembled, “Money Heist”-style. With each episode, Garcia also drew from countless crime drama predecessors.

“‘Red’ is very much our ‘Reservoir Dogs’ episode so to speak, ‘Yellow’ is much more in the ‘Oceans’ slash ‘Italian Job’ kind of caper thing,” he explained. “In ‘Pink,’ we started getting into the darker Soderbergh-y stuff and even things like ‘Point Blank.’ ‘Violet’ is — one of my favorite films is ‘Thief,’ Michael Mann. ‘Orange’ hits sort of on the ‘Heat’ stuff. And then ‘White’ is the grandfather of them all, is ‘Rififi.’”

Also Read:
What’s New on Netflix in January 2023

“Kaleidoscope” sticks to genre-specific tropes while also interweaving a story of redemption, vengeance, generational trauma and healing, largely through the strained relationship between Esposito’s Ray Vernon/Leo Pap and his daughter, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle), who is unwittingly caught in the middle of his criminal endeavors.

“The thing about all of these characters and what I think the structure speaks to and really what we’re trying to do with the show, is about how we are all circular creatures, we cannot get out of our own way,” Garcia said. “We all have our addictions. We all have our needs, whether they’re our obsessions, whether that’s revenge, or whatever it happens to be.”

Esposito, a veteran character actor and five-time Emmy nominee for “Breaking Bad,” echoed Garcia’s sentiments, saying, “Leo’s journey is someone who was trying to put his demons behind and live a quiet, upstanding life, but I had to let go of the idea of what people may think. And isn’t that so much of what we have to do to have confidence in ourselves no matter what age today?”

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Gabrielle, who is best known for her scene-stealing turns in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “You” and “Uncharted,” said she was excited to channel “any little idiosyncrasy” in the series’ “scavenger hunt”-like format to her character’s portrayal, describing Hannah as someone who has to remain neutral and calm to others while carrying heaps of emotional baggage and information. “She’s got the weight of the world on her shoulders, but is walking so airily,” the actress said.

She continued, “As [Hannah] comes to understand, or attempts to understand why Ray did the things that he did, she softens and is able to carry that little girl [her past] with more power.”

Just as Hannah is able to break through the cycle of hurt and revenge carried in her family, Esposito said playing Leo/Ray was cathartic for his own personal journey. Initially, the actor deeply pondered the show’s unique format before putting that aside to focus more on his character’s emotional maturation.

“Because I realized that to live in the moment is the most precious thing. I was really excited about going back in time 24 years and at one point it was thought that maybe that couldn’t happen,” the actor said, recalling his Broadway turn in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” which also traces the relationships between characters throughout several decades.

Also Read:
Netflix’s ‘Freeridge’ Teaser Sees New Group Unleash a Curse in ‘On My Block’ Neighborhood (Video)

He continued, “The exciting part of this journey for me was to hold all the information from all of the episodes; now as I become more mature in life, I realize that I’m looking back over my life more than I’m looking to cultivate or know what the rest of it will be … Imagine all of those experiences having to be held in this one moment. And that was the wonderful and fascinating thing about ‘Kaleidoscope.’ You had all of these elements that made up a person, all of our people, all of the characters, relationships, and you get a chance to really get underneath that and understand what these relationships are, how they threaten each other, how they inform each other, how they support each other, how they fail each other.”

Esposito, who has four daughters, said he could empathize with Leo’s missteps as a “parent who is unsure that you’re making the right moves, that you’re showing the right part of yourself.” That personal connection helped him grow both as a performer and individual, and is something he believes can help others move on.

“We all have our own family journey, but this is going to play into healing for a lot of what people have missed in their lives and hold on their back and take with them in anger and resentment,” he said. “It helped me let it go. And it helped me create great entertainment and with a great scene partner that I think is going to be heartfelt.”

“Kaleidoscope” is now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read:
25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023

Latest Stories

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

    Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 ho

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18. Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping th

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul