KALEIDO ANNOUNCES MAJOR BUSINESS MODEL CHANGE

·3 min read

New individual RESPs launched and new group plans discontinued

QUEBEC CITY, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Kaleido Growth Inc., a pioneer in education savings in Canada, has announced a new development in the major transformation it began three years ago. On May 1, the company will launch IDEO+, an entirely new line of individual scholarship plans designed to better meet all of its clients' needs. As part of the announcement, Kaleido disclosed that Reflex and Universitas group plans will no longer be sold after April 30, 2022.

Kaleido Growth Inc. (CNW Group/Kaleido Growth Inc.)
Kaleido Growth Inc. (CNW Group/Kaleido Growth Inc.)

"We needed to bring our business model up to date to better meet market expectations and ensure long-term growth," said Isabelle Grenier, Kaleido President and CEO. "Starting May 1, our clients will have access to products that are more flexible and have none of the limitations and complexity sometimes associated with group scholarship plans."

A full suite of individual plans
The IDEO+ lineup features diversified investment policies and offers three individual scholarship plan options tailored to a wide range of investor profiles: IDEO+ Conservative, IDEO+ Adaptive, and IDEO+ Responsible. In addition, IDEO+ plans have no recurring contribution requirements or sales charges, so every dollar invested helps clients build their assets right from the start.

Group product options for existing subscribers
Kaleido will stop selling the Reflex and Universitas group plans to new clients as of April 30, 2022 but will continue to honor existing contracts until the scheduled maturity date. Holders of existing plans can also add units through April 30, 2022. After that date, existing clients will be able to boost their RESP contribution by opting for an IDEO+ plan.

Lower fees for existing group products
Effective May 1, 2022, the administrative fee for Reflex and Universitas plans will be reduced from 1.35% to 1.305%.

The Kaleido bonus: Exclusive support services
While Kaleido's main focus is RESPs, the company also offers a wealth of free or paid family coaching resources and related services, all in one place. The menu includes practical targeted content, health and wellness services such as telemedicine, academic support and tutoring, and family coaching.

Kaleido's new approach involves some of Quebec's best-known experts, organizations, and partners that have stepped up to help families with the growing number of challenges they face in terms of child development and academic success.

"The Kaleido team believes that all young people can succeed if they are given the financial and individual support they need to reach their full potential. Our role is to develop and offer exciting solutions that can make all the difference to the next generation," explained Ms. Grenier.

For more information on the options available, subscribers can consult our Frequently Asked Questions, contact their Kaleido scholarship plan representative, or email their questions directly to info@kaleido.ca.

About Kaleido
A pioneer in education savings since 1964, the Kaleido Foundation is a non-profit organization that has paid out over $1 billion in educational assistance payments and saving refunds over the years. Kaleido has over $1.8 billion in assets under management on behalf of some 236,000 young people.

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day more than 200 employees and representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family coaching services. Visit us at www.kaleido.ca.

