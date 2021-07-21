Kalank Writer Hussain Dalal Wonders if It Would've Worked With Simpler Writing

Hussain Dalal, who recently appeared in the Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan, revealed that sometimes he internalises a film's failure. In a recent interview, he revealed that he felt responsible for maybe ruining the big-budget Kalank.

Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman, starred Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. The story was written by Shibani Bathija and the dialogues are credited to Hussain Dalal.

Talking about films, Hussain said that failure seems internal even though success feels external and the former can really affect an artiste.

"The thing about success is that you wake up the same person in the morning. I wake up, I'll have my tea, read the newspaper. Success is very intangible. You can't see it; it's only for the world but I've felt failure, when a movie doesn't do well," he told Bollywood Hungama.

After its release, Kalank received mixed reviews and didn't do well at the box office.

""For me, a big film went down two years ago; Kalank went down. And the sense of responsibility you feel, that maybe you ruined it. You feel, 'Was my writing so bad that people couldn't watch the film?'" " - Hussain Dalal, Writer-actor

He added that failure is a more tangible emotion for others. Success is always in the perspective of others; success is never for the artiste. He also said that he wonders if the film would've worked if he had written simpler dialogues.

""Maybe I was too poetic (with Kalank). Maybe if I had simplified it a little bit, it would have communicated better. The younger generation needs it to be 'fast', maybe that's where I went wrong."" - Hussain Dalal, Writer-actor

Hussain made his debut as a writer with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Talking about his process of writing dialogues, he said that he relies on his real life experiences.

"I really enjoy living life and meeting people and I feel like that is an advantage for me. I meet a lot of people. These days cinema seems to be inspired by cinema sometimes. I could escape that because I am inspired by real life, whether it's for writing or acting," Hussain said.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Shares the Many 'Shapes & Sizes' of Aziz From 'Toofaan'

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Kalank Writer Hussain Dalal Wonders if It Would've Worked With Simpler WritingMacron, Imran Khan Among 14 World Leaders Who Were Potential Pegasus Targets . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.