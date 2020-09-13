Kalaburagi police seize 223 kg Ganja plants, arrest one person

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kalaburagi police conducted a raid, arrested an accused and seized 223 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis) plants in Dharithanda of Kalaburagi district on Sunday, said police.

The value of the Ganja plants is about Rs 10.5 lakh, according to the police.

A case has been registered in Chincholi police station, Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi said. (ANI)

