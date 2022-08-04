Kala Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual healthcare investor conferences in August 2022:



2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of the fireside chat and podium presentation, please visit the “Presentations” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye. Kala’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize Kala’s proprietary Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome (MSC-S) platform. Kala’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, which has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kala is also targeting KPI-012 for the treatment of Partial Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and ocular manifestations of moderate-to-severe Sjögren's and plans to initiate preclinical studies to evaluate the utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

