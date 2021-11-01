Kal Penn reveals engagement to partner of 11 years, discusses sexuality: 'There's no timeline'

"Harold & Kumar" star Kal Penn is making revelations about his sexuality in his upcoming memoir, disclosing that he's engaged to his partner of 11 years.

The "House" and "Designated Survivor" star Penn, 44, discussed his love story with his fiancé, Josh, in an interview with People for his memoir, "You Can't Be Serious" (due out Tuesday).

In his book, Penn recounts the story of when he and his NASCAR-loving partner first met while Penn was living in Washington, D.C., during his two-year stint with the Obama administration. Penn said he's now ready to share more details about his relationship after holding off since his partner and family "are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," Penn told People. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers."

Penn recalled being shocked during their first date when Josh arrived at Penn's D.C. apartment with an 18-pack of Coors Light and quickly switched the TV to watch NASCAR.

"I thought, 'This obviously is not going to work out,' " Penn told People. "I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns?"

But the two have since worked through those differences.

"Next thing you know, it's been a couple months and we're watching NASCAR every Sunday," he continued. "I'm like, 'What is happening?' I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories."

Kal Penn reveals professional and personal stories in his new memoir, "You Can't Be Serious."

In his interview with People, Penn also shared that he discovered his "own sexuality relatively late in life compared to other people."

"There's no timeline on this stuff," he said. "People figure their (expletive) out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

The son of Indian immigrant parents who grew up in New Jersey said he had no issues discussing his relationship with Josh with his supportive family. "When you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' "

"I felt very supported by everyone," Penn said. "That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate."

Now, the two are happily planning their wedding.

The big debate is how big, or small to go. "I want the (big) Indian wedding," Penn said, while Josh "hates attention" and wants a smaller, family affair. "So we have to meet halfway in the middle."

