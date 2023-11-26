KAL Group's (JSE:KAL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

KAL Group Limited (JSE:KAL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 19th of February to ZAR1.30. This will take the annual payment to 4.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

KAL Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, KAL Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

KAL Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.826 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR1.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. KAL Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for KAL Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

KAL Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for KAL Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

