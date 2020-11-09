Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Beachy Honeymoon Pictures From the Maldives Will Make You 'J'!

Bollywood and South actress Kajal Aggarwal who got hitched to her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, is currently honeymooning at a scenic location. Earlier, the actress had teased fans with a glimpse of the couple's passport as well as luggage and now she has dropped some wow pics from the Maldives and they are gorg. In the pics, the lovebirds look totally in love as they pose for the camera. Each photo shared by the actress will surely make you 'j' amid this coronavirus times when travelling to another country is kinda insane. Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Moments From Her ‘Punjabi Meets Kashmiri Wedding’ With Gautam Kitchlu (View Pics).

Elaborating on the pics, Kajal and Gautam can be seen enjoying each other's company at a beach. Right from the couple's smile, Kajal looking sexy AF in a red ruffled themed maxi dress to the lady giving a sneak peek into her beach essentials, the two are serving some serious couple as well as style goals. Well, after seeing these photos, we now wait for some more updates from the newlywed's honeymoon time. Let the amazing pics keep on coming guys! Kajal Aggarwal Hitched! From Pastel to Bright Pink, Here’s Decoding the Colour Palette of Her Wedding Look Book!

Well, before jetting off to the Maldives, Kajal had celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and looked ravishing in a red saree. FYI, Kitchlu is the founder of Discern Living, a platform for interior design. Meanwhile, the actress is known to for flicks like Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Arya 2. Stay tuned!