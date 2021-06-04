Kajal Aggarwal confirmed to feature in Uma, Hindi film directed by Tathagata Singha

Actor Kajal Aggarwal announced her upcoming film on social media. She will be headlining a slice-of-life drama titled Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh as the creative producer. The movie is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group) while ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha will direct it.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and informed fans about the big news. He tweeted, "FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later (sic)".

Minutes later, the south star quoted his tweet on her page and shared that she is looking forward to commencing Uma's journey.

The film will go on floors later this year or early next year keeping in mind the coronavirus situation and protocols. Meanwhile, the other cast and crew members of Uma will be announced in the coming week by the makers.

Aggarwal, who is known for starring in blockbuster movies including Singham, Magadheera, Mersal among others, said she is excited to delve deep into the world of Uma.

The film is a feel-good family drama with a wedding backdrop. The story unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger called Uma.

"Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh, and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled Uma. I look forward to commencing the shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better," Aggarwal said in a statement.

She also pointed out that she has always been interested in scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for her as an actor.

Aggarwal has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Live Telecast.

