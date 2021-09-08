Kaitlynn Carter Shares Photos from Baby Shower, Which Included Ex-Husband Brody Jenner's Mom

Kaitlynn Carter is almost a mom!

The Hills: New Beginnings star shared photos on Tuesday from her baby shower, where she celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child alongside some special guests — including ex-husband Brody Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson — over the weekend.

In the photos, she sported a form-fitting blush knit dress that accentuated her growing bump. Other shots showed Carter posing and laughing with several of her friends, while one picture captured two cakes that read "Welcome baby Brock."

"I really wanted a shower that felt more like a party, and that's exactly what I got!" she captioned the post. "Thank you to my mom and sister and friends for making the day so memorable and perfect. it was very special to have everyone together in one place again and to let loose and laugh so much!"

Carter is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. In June, the reality star revealed on an episode of the HillsCast podcast that it didn't take long for her and Brock, who began dating just over a year ago, to start talking about building a family. Brock also has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

Carter said that it took some time to process the exciting news when she found out she was pregnant.

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she said, adding: "It took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited. I've been really lucky — I haven't had sickness or anything like that."

On June 17, Carter announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a silhouette photo of herself and Brock. In the snap, which shows their shadows up against a rock wall, Carter's baby belly is on full display.

Carter captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji.

Several of the reality star's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments, including Audrina Patridge, who said Carter had the "Cutest belly!!!!❤️."

Caroline D'Amore, Carter's The Hills co-star, wrote: "Yessssssss!!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can't wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!"