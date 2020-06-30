Kaitlynn Carter on Dating Men and Women: Finding Who I'm ‘Attracted to’ Is ‘Interesting’

Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about her dating life.

The Hills: New Beginnings star appeared on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files Monday where she discussed her experiences with dating men and women and how she defines her sexual preferences.

Carter — who briefly dated Miley Cyrus after her split from then-husband Brody Jenner — said she doesn't "put that pressure" on herself to justify the gender or sex of who she is dating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Whoever I want to date, is who I want to date," she told the Bachelor star. "Honestly, it's been pretty interesting to find who I am attracted to."

The reality star shared that she does "feel there's this attitude when someone dates a woman one time that maybe it was just an experiment" — which she said she finds "pretty frustrating."

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Details How Her Public Split from Miley Cyrus Affected Her: I Was 'Naive'

While Carter, 31, confirmed to Viall that she is dating someone new, she didn't give any details as to who he or she is.

However, The Bright Side host said it would be "fun to explore" dating more women in the future.

"A relationship with a woman is so different than a relationship with a man. It's a very different dynamic," she explained.

Carter added, "But, at the same time, whoever I meet is whoever I meet."

RELATED: 'Ripped' Brody Jenner Almost Goes Unnoticed in New Pic with Ex Kaitlynn Carter as They Reunite

Carter and Jenner, 36, announced their split last August, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

In November, Carter defended her marriage to Jenner in a first-person essay written for Elle, insisting that their union was "very real" despite not being legally binding.

Story continues

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter

“The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real,” she wrote. “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit.”

At the time of their split, Carter and Jenner’s reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

Despite parting ways, the friendly exes have continued to spend time with one another.