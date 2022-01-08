Kaitlynn Carter Claps Back at Mom-Shamers Criticizing Her Outfits: 'This Is My Body Right Now'

Kaitlynn Carter is standing up for herself after being shamed for her outfit choices.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, penned a lengthy and emotional caption on Wednesday alongside a carousel of Instagram photos from her New Year's Eve celebration in Texas, in which the new mom wore a low-cut YSL top.

"I've always read about women being criticized for their choices once they'd become mothers, but this is my first personal experience with it," Carter began.

"Over the course of my time on Instagram, I've worn a number of 'revealing' outfits, and no one's been concerned. All of sudden NOW it's so shocking ! It's very sad to me that that's the world we're living in," the reality star continued. "You're expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post."

Carter went on to write that one of her greatest fears in becoming a mother "was that I'd lose who I was before," adding, "As it turns out, I'm almost exactly the same (with the addition of someone new to be absolutely crazy about), and I am so happy about that!"

The MTV star said she struggled to "fit into anything that wasn't oversized or maternity" over the last year and wanted to treat herself to some new clothes since she hadn't gone shopping for herself since becoming a mom, writing that she asked a salesperson at a store in Dallas to show her "the sexiest party outfits she had."

"Although my chest is currently much larger than usual because I'm BREASTFEEDING A CHILD, my boyfriend and I loved how it fit anyway," she continued.

"I said to myself, 'this is my body right now, and I can either feel ashamed and hide it, or I can do what I WANT to do which is embrace and celebrate everything that my body currently is and has been for me this past year,' " she wrote.

"So I did what I wanted to do, and that's what women should be encouraged to do ALL THE TIME."

Carter welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock in September last year. Brock also has a 6-year-old child from a previous relationship.

Carter and her The Hills: New Beginnings costar Brody Jenner wed in 2018; however, the pair decided to "amicably separate" just one year later, their reps told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple was not legally married, though, as they tied the knot in Bali but never made their union official.

