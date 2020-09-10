Kaitlyn Dever To Star Opposite Michael Keaton In ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever is set as a lead opposite Michael Keaton in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book, from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Dever will play Betsy, a proud female coal miner and patient of Keaton’s Dr. Finnix. They have a close relationship that gets tested with the release of the new painkiller, OxyContin.’

In addition to Keaton, Dever joins recently cast Peter Sarsgaard.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

A Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee for her role in Unbelievable, Dever will next be seen in HBO’s Coastal Elites, which premieres Sept. 12, and Hulu’s Monsterland, which debuts Oct. 2. She’s currently filming the feature Dear Evan Hansen and continues to recur on 20th Television’s Last Man Standing. Dever is repped by UTA.

Dopesick, set to premiere in 2021, is one of several upcoming Hulu limited series, along with Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dropout.

