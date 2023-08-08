Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are the Only 'People That Matter' After Split: 'I Know That Hurts'

The former 'Bachelorette' star opened up about the "responsibility" she feels she has to share her breakup publicly with fans, but she admitted that it's "affecting my mental health so much"

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Andrew H. Walker/AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Bristowe is trying not to focus on the outside noise following her split from Jason Tartick.

Bristowe spoke with Jenny Wise Black — a licensed marriage and family therapist — about how she's choosing to cope with her broken engagement publicly amid rising fan interest.

"Having to also be in the public eye and come out with a statement for everybody is so crazy to me, but [it] also gives me the opportunity for them to understand it and then start to move on because otherwise, it just keeps going," she began in the latest episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

Bristowe, 38, then detailed how she intends to prioritize herself in the aftermath of the split. After noting her plan "to go dark" on social media, she then explained, "I want to do all the things that I've learned over the last 11 years of therapy. So I got this like poster board. And last night, I wrote a target like that just keeps getting bigger."

"I did the middle circle. The main one, I put 'Jason and Kaitlyn.' Those are the two people that matter through this right now," she continued. "And then on the outside, it's like our family. And then outside of that is like our really closest friends. And then outside of that is like, gosh, I don't know if you're close to your cousin or whatever. But outside of that, I can't let that come into this. I can't answer to it. I can't take that on as responsibility for their feelings."

Related: Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Though she considers herself to be "a mega empath" who understands why her fans are interested in knowing more about the separation, Bristowe doubled down on her sentiment that the former couple and their closest loved ones "are the people that matter in this time."



Story continues

"I know that hurts for some people," she acknowledged. "Even like my Off the Vine listeners. Like, I've let them in so much that it might even hurt their feelings that I'm like, 'Sorry, you don't matter.'"

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe Is 'Taking a Little Break' from Social Media Following Jason Tartick Split: 'Bye for Now'

John Parra/Getty

And yet, at the same time, Bristowe has a "tough time" navigating this because she is typically very active online and constantly updating her followers. But she admittedly doesn't "know where to draw the line."

"I feel like I'm supposed to entertain. I love using my phone to entertain. But now I've gotten to this point where something like going through a breakup is loss, it's grief," she explained. "You're going through the thought of losing something, all of these big emotions. And now, these people on the other end of this phone, expecting you to share it with them while you're going through it."

She acknowledged, "I'm holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I've built for myself and it is affecting my mental health so much."

Bristowe later noted, "You have to give yourself time first before you give strangers on the internet time, no matter how much you think they're your community or family."



Frazer Harrison/Getty

Related: Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe announced her split from Tartick, 34, in a joint Instagram statement Sunday. The pair had been together for four years.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," their statement began. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



After noting how their dogs Ramen and Pinot "will continue to be cared for together as brothers," the former couple said: "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," they added. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."



Bristowe then shared she would be taking some time away from social media.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.