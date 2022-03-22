Kaitlyn Bristowe Confirms She Won't Be Returning to Co-Host The Bachelorette : 'Can't Have It All'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is saying goodbye to her Bachelorette co-hosting duties.

On Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Off the Vine, Bristowe confirmed that she won't be returning to co-host the upcoming season of the ABC series, which is set to star Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

"I've been getting a lot of questions, whether or not I'm being on the next Bachelorette season, so I thought I would just quickly touch base on it," began Bristowe, 36, who co-hosted season 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams.

"I saw at the end of the finale, [host] Jesse [Palmer] was announcing the two bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that," she said. "So, I guess spoiler alert: I'm not coming back. I think Jesse's amazing. He'll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachael in any way that he can."

Continuing, Bristowe noted how "it's been a wild year" as she comes off "filming two Bachelorette seasons, my live podcast tour and now ending the Dancing with the Stars tour." (Bristowe joined the tour after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Artem Chigvintsev during season 29 of DWTS in November 2020.)

Due to her busy schedule, which also includes planning a wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick, Bristowe said she simply could not make hosting duties work again. Despite that, the Spade & Sparrows founder said she has a positive outlook on the situation.

"I want to support Gabby and Rachael and be there for them so bad. I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them," she said. "But I also do want to prioritize being at home with Jason and the [dogs] and start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses."

"So, hashtag blessing in disguise, I guess," she added. "There's a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming. But I guess it's that saying like, you can have it all, but you can't have it all at once. I will be sad, though I want to be there to support them, but that's the update."

Bristowe first announced she would be co-hosting Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season with Adams in March 2021 after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped down in February. The duo then returned as co-hosts of the ABC series for season 18 with Michelle Young.

Both women were tapped to co-host the series after having starred on it themselves.

With Bristowe, she competed on season 19 of The Bachelor starring Chris Soules, and placed third overall. Bristowe was later selected as the leading lady for season 11 of The Bachelorette, where she ultimately got engaged to contestant Shawn Booth. They split three years later in 2018.

Two months after announcing their break-up, Bristowe went public with her relationship with Tartick, a fellow franchise alum who made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The couple, who met on Bristowe's podcast, announced in May 2021 they were engaged and have since been focused on planning their wedding.

"I was like, Jason, we got to lock down a wedding planner because once I'm gone [on tour], I'm not gonna be able to do much and I'm not too picky about things," Bristowe recently told Entertainment Tonight of planning their nuptials. "I'll let the wedding planner, as long as I trust them, do their thing, so hopefully that will make it easier."

"We think we are going to do it in Nashville," she added. "October of 2022."