Kaitlin Armstrong Sentenced to 90 Years in Prison for Love Triangle Murder of Professional Cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong was found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson after a two-and-a-half-week trial in Austin, Texas

Austin Police Department From left: Kaitlin Armstrong, Colin Strickland, Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday of murdering 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, according to NBC News, ABC News and CBS Austin.

The highly anticipated trial began on Nov. 1 and came more than a year after Wilson was found fatally shot to death in her friend's home on May 11, 2022.

Hours before the professional cyclist's death, she met up with fellow cyclist Colin Strickland. They went swimming and had dinner and drinks before Strickland dropped Wilson off at her friend's home. An hour later, Wilson's friend found her fatally shot inside the residence.

Investigators quickly turned their attention toward Strickland's girlfriend, yoga teacher Armstrong, whose vehicle was seen near the home where Wilson was killed, KXAN reports.

Wilson and Strickland dated in 2021 while he and Armstrong were separated, but Armstrong and Strickland eventually reconciled, the Austin American-Statesman reports. However, Strickland remained friends with Wilson, which allegedly infuriated Armstrong.

After questioning, Armstrong was mistakenly released from custody, according to KXAN and then left Austin and traveled to New York City before disappearing.

After 43 days on the run, Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29. The U.S. Marshals Services announced her capture at the time and revealed that she used a fraudulent passport on May 18 to flee to the country. After she was returned to the U.S., she was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, she was found guilty of first-degree murder after a two-and-a-half-week trial.

City of Austin Police Department Kaitlin Armstrong

In October of this year, Armstrong was caught on video obtained by KXAN trying to escape officers after a doctor's appointment.

Travis County officers apprehended Armstrong after about a 10-minute long chase outside an orthopedic clinic, the outlet reported at the time.

Armstrong was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday after the jury deliberated for two hours.



*With reporting by Kristen O'Brien

