Kaishu Hirano Didn't Win Halfpipe Medal And STILL Stole The Show With This Feat

In this article:

Japanese snowboarder Kaishu Hirano can fly.

Hirano soared a majestic 24 feet, 4 inches above the halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics final on Friday, setting a world record, according to NBC. (Watch below.)

On a night his older brother Ayumu Hirano captured gold and American Shaun White bid farewell, Hirano managed to upstage both. At least temporarily.

The halfpipe is 22 feet deep, meaning the younger Hirano soared more than 46 feet off the halfpipe bottom.

And that look-at-me-world pose at the peak? Chef’s kiss.

Kaishu Hirano just set a WORLD RECORD!



He went 24'4" above the lip of the halfpipe! #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/Btlx6pBayz — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Hirano finished ninth out of 12 finalists, but for that one moment, he soared above the competition.

Big brother Ayumu ended up winning the day, with a historic final run.

REDEMPTION FOR AYUMU HIRANO!



After winning silver in 2014 and 2018, Hirano wins gold with an EPIC final run! #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/zgZRiRwOja — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...