Kaiser nurses to get ‘biggest annual raises in 20 years’ through deal that averted strike

The union representing 21,000-plus registered nurses and nurse practitioners at Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday that its bargaining team has reached a tentative contract agreement with the company, averting a two-day strike planned for Thanksgiving week.

The California Nurses Association will take the proposed four-year deal to its membership for a vote on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased with this new contract, which will help us recruit new nurses and retain experienced RNs and nurse practitioners, said CNA President Cathy Kennedy, a registered nurse in the neonatal ICU at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. “We not only won the biggest annual raises in 20 years, but we have also added more than 2,000 positions across our Northern California facilities. This will ensure safe staffing and better patient care.”

The union did not share details of the wage proposals but noted that the pension and retiree health benefits would remain unchanged. Here are some other aspects of the agreement that the union touted:

The company agreed to hire 1,200 new graduate positions, 400 in specialty training, 300 nurses who would float between units, 80 acute re-entry nurses, 50 nurse practitioners and 80 outpatient positions.

Nurses said the company would provide the highest level of personal protective equipment and screen patients for infectious diseases. Kaiser also will maintain a three-month stockpile of PPE, providing the same gear when patients are suspected of having COVID-19 as they do when the cases are confirmed.

Kaiser also will launch a regional equity, diversity, and inclusion committee comprised of two nurses from each facility to address systemic racism within the health care system and provide demographic reporting to the union.

“It is a long time coming,” Kennedy said. “I am thrilled that Kaiser is committed to a workplace that is free from racism and discrimination and that Kaiser also agrees that we must fight racial and ethnic disparities in health care outcomes.”

The nurses and nurse practitioners had prepared to hit the picket lines Monday outside 21 Kaiser facilities across Northern California, saying that the administration refused to address ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing.

Kaiser endured a bruising 10-week strike by its mental health clinicians earlier this year, reaching an agreement to end it just last month.