Kaiser Fundraiser Helps Restore Historic Bell Tower

On March 31st the Wakaw Rec Center was the locale for a Kaiser Tournament organized to raise funds for the maintenance and repair of the Carpenter Ukrainian Catholic Church. Church President Lawrence Sosnowski took the lead in getting the fundraiser established a few years ago as something different from the other long-running fundraisers already being held in the area. With a cash payout for first through fourth place teams, the Wakaw Rec Center was a very busy place and friendly competitive banter filled the space.

The winner of the tournament this year was the team of Lawrence Sosnowski and Cary Oleksyn. Second place was the team of Ryan Haines and Dallas Hrapchak, while Armand and Jeanne Mercier finished in third and the team of Paul and Derek Silbernagel finished in fourth place. Since Lawrence was himself the organizer, he and teammate Cary donated their winnings into the proceeds to increase the amount going to the church. Funds raised from the tournament last year were used for an iron fence that was installed around the cemetery, and this year the proceeds from the tournament will be used to repair the bell house including replacing the shingles and giving it a new coat of paint.

The church of the Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ was the first church of the parish built in 1904 and is located 4 miles east of where the village of Carpenter was located in the RM of Fish Creek. The hilly twelve-and-one-half-acre site the church and cemetery sit upon was donated by Antin Sawitsky. Construction was initiated by Mykhaylo Kotelko and realized through the voluntary work and contributions of the parishioners each donating ten planed logs and ten dollars in cash. The total costs incurred for the building were $400. At some time between 1910 and 1915 a wooden belfry was constructed near to the church which houses two small bells and one large one. The large bell was imported from England and donated to the parish by Mykola Smoly Sr.

The Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Ascension, Carpenter-Hory, falls under the Deanery of Saskatoon, under the pastoral charge of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Eucharist-Cudworth, which is included in the Cudworth District and is currently served by Very Rev. Ivan Nahachewsky. Churches under the care of Fr. Nahachewsky include St. Michael, Alvena; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Alvena Farms; Ascension, Carpenter-Hory; Holy Eucharist, Cudworth; All Saints, Humboldt; Sacred Heart, Lanigan; Descent of the Holy Spirit, Rosthern Farms-Adamivko; Ss. Peter and Paul, Rosthern; Holy Trinity, Sokal; Patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Julian; Ss. Peter and Paul, Tway; and Sacred Heart, Wakaw.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder